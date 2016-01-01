Is my business even suitable for you guys to curate the content? Sign up for a free trial, fill the content curation form, including the selection of your interests within the categories that have been provided. In case, if you don’t find what you’re looking for, type in your interests at the end of the form. Once we get your entries, we’ll let you know if we can accommodate your requests within our ambit.



For the starter, we currently do not curate for the core medical, legal and political topics and our curation is limited to the English language only. What social profiles can I connect? We predominantly focus on Twitter & Facebook, however, you can connect LinkedIn and Google+ too.



Keep in mind that the pro features like post copywriting, persona, personalised image/gif, LeadBox or anything that will vary on different social media platforms are currently only made for Twitter & Facebook. RefR is not to be held accountable, in case you use share on any other social network, out of your own volition and faces a technical challenge. That said, we can push updates to your Instagram too only when you opt for CuratR PLUS or LeadR plan. Drop us a line in case you need a custom package.

Do you offer a free trial? Is there any contract on paid plan? Yes! Go for our 14-day free trial just like we would have done for a start. We strongly feel that it would suffice for you to know the deliverance on our curation quality. Being convinced, you can upgrade anytime to savour the caviars of other plans.



As far as the second part of the question goes, there is no contract and anything of the sort. You can even opt-out of the entire thing, should you feel it’s not meant for you. How does 'Review & Approve' work? You can toggle 'Review' and get all the content we curate, transformed into a social media post directly in your dashboard. If you're on the CuratR plan, you can schedule any post on single social media account, while a single post can be scheduled on multiple social accounts if you are on the CuratR PLUS or LeadR plan. You are creating posts only for Twitter & Facebook, but allowing me to connect unlimited social accounts, I’m confused? We predominantly focus on Twitter & Facebook. However, as an individual or a business, one could have multiple Facebook pages or Twitter accounts. For e.g. A Restaurant chain could be running two types of pages. One for its restaurants and the other on “Cook at home Recipes”. A single post, say on “How do we make our Dimsums?” may be applicable on both the pages. Hence we give you the freedom to connect all you want social media accounts, which could be on either Twitter or Facebook. Should you connect any other social platform, we can push the same updates there too, however any limitations like image dimensions will not be considered.

What all is RefRable? Not everything is RefRable. If a website already uses an i-Frame technology, then it would not allow any other source/object of i-Frame on it, which in the current case happens to be our LeadBox. We'll not be able to embed the LeadBox on few sites like The big players - YouTube, Google, Amazon, EBay, etc.

Media sites - Forbes, The NY Times, etc.

Secure domains - Government & financial institutions, check-out pages, etc.

And some random ones Since these sites have put their protection in place for a reason, ethically and legally we have to respect that! BUT, less than 0.5% of sites are blocked though, so there is still 99.5% of all the content on the Web we can RefR! Please Note - In case you are objected to, by a website, that is being used to place the LeadBox on, then we we would advice you to remove it at the earliest convenience.

Fine! I take your Service, how is my LeadBox going to look? You asked the question just in time. Follow the link and see for yourself on our Twitter account! How do you make on-brand images? You wouldn’t imagine the kind of hours we devote to customizing the image for a post.



Not only the effect has to be impactful but also engaging from the perspective of a user. Having said that, we design the images for selected posts on Facebook & Twitter as not each and every post would require a personalised image. It's same as post copywriting as sometimes we do not want to tweak the original title and share it as it is.



Some would go better with gifs whereas the remainder would still be good to go with the original image of the post. It's about what works better and keeping up with the diversity as we don't want your social profile to look like being controlled by bots.



Also, if you'd like us to change any element of your personalised images, feel free to reach out, we'll be happy to do it for you.

How responsive is the LeadBox? LeadBox is absolutely responsive across all browsers and devices. However, apart from the exceptions listed previously, the following condition may cause a complication: If the Target Site is not responsive or it uses out-of-date compatibility, it might lead to overlapping and cluttered view

If the Target Site (the one that you would direct the user to view the content on) is already deploying a pop-up or a lightbox, then that would render the page’s content to disappear entirely, leaving only the LeadBox as an object of display or

Combination(s) of a platform, device and operating system that might produce unusual results.